raSmith promotes Schafer to director of Construction Services

raSmith has promoted Paul Schafer to director of Construction Services, effective July 1. Schafer has 10 years of experience at raSmith, the last five as assistant director. He has more than 21 years of experience in the industry, serving state and local government clients throughout southern Wisconsin.

Schafer will maintain his working relationships with the clients he regularly serves as their primary contact. As director, he will lead raSmith’s Construction Services team of 30-plus engineers, technicians and field personnel who provide construction oversight for private, municipal and Wisconsin Department of Transportation construction projects.

Schafer has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville. He is a registered engineer in the state of Wisconsin.

Schafer will continue to work closely with Pat Zimmer, current division director, as part of the planned leadership transition. As assistant director, Zimmer will continue to work directly with his clients and maintain those relationships. He has held the director role at raSmith for 33 years and has a total of 39 years of experience in the industry.