Hoffman’s $21M low bid for I-94 bridge job tops WisDOT’s June letting

Black River Falls-based Hoffman Construction is the low bidder with a $21.1 million offer for a bridge replacement project on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s June bid letting.

Hoffman’s offer beat out bids from James Peterson Sons, Lunda Construction and Zenith Tech for the project to replace east- and west-bound sections of two bridges on I-94 in St. Croix County. The firm’s low bid came within WisDOT’s estimates for the contract.

The project was the largest up for bid in WisDOT’s June letting, which closed Wednesday and attracted $85.5 million worth of work on 25 jobs. That came after the agency’s May letting bid out $115.9 million worth of work on 37 projects. WisDOT has yet to officially award contracts to bidders in the June letting.

Beyond the I-94 bridge project, American Asphalt of Wisconsin submitted a $14.8 million single bid to pave a nearly 6.5-mile section of Highway 51 in Lincoln County, north of Wausau. The bid came within the agency’s estimate for the project.

Other noteworthy offers in the June letting included:

— Payne & Dolan’s $6.6 million low bid for a nearly 8-mile stretch of state Highway 50 in Walworth County. The company’s offer came in under WisDOT’s estimates of at least $8 million for the job, and beat out offers from Rock Road Companies and Stark Pavement Corp., of Brookfield.

— Iverson Construction’s $6.7 million single bid to build an 8.7-mile stretch of State Highway 11 in Grant County. The lone offer came within WisDOT’s estimates of as much as $7 million for the project.

— Payne & Dolan’s $3.9 million low bid to rebuild an 11.3-mile stretch of State Highway 106 in Jefferson County. The company’s bid beat out an offer from Rock Road Companies and came in under WisDOT’s estimates.