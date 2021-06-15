Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / MMSD seeks legislative fix to build $100M facility for major estuary cleanup

MMSD seeks legislative fix to build $100M facility for major estuary cleanup

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 15, 2021 3:19 pm

Lawmakers this week introduced a bill that would allow the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District to build a nearly $100 million project to contain contaminated sediment as part of an intensive cleanup of the waterways that feed Lake Michigan.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo