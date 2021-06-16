Quantcast
AGC: Data shows drastic rise in materials prices, pressuring builders' bottom-line

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 16, 2021 2:57 pm

The cost of materials and services typically used in construction jumped 4,3% in May alone and by nearly 25% between that month and May 2020, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America.

