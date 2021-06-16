Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Advanced Animal Hospital

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires June 16, 2021 11:33 am

This expansion and renovation will allow Advanced Animal Hospital to accommodate exotic animals such as birds and snakes and add various physical-therapy services. The addition will also provide larger examination rooms, a separate feline ward, a dentistry suite, larger surgery and x-ray rooms, a critical-care recovery space, administrative offices and more.

