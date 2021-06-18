Baumann, Roensch join Duffek

Duffek Construction has hired Claudia Baumann and Andrew Roensch.

Prior to joining Duffek Construction in 2021, Baumann worked in various offices, gaining four years of valuable experience in multiple industries. She is excited to re-enter the construction field and apply knowledge she gained while working on the subcontractor side of the business.

Baumann currently attends UW-Milwaukee and is focused on earning her bachelor’s degree in Finance. In her free time, she enjoys fishing, hunting, getting together with friends and family and spending time outside.

Roensch joined Duffek Construction in the summer of 2021 after starting his career with one of Wisconsin’s biggest general contractors. There, he assisted with project management on health care and hospitality projects, and also spent time in the estimating department.

At Duffek, he fills the role of preconstruction manager.

He graduated from Marquette University in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and lives in Richfield with his girlfriend, Nicole, and dog, Moose. Roensch enjoys playing golf and cheering on the Packers in his free time.