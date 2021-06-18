Quantcast
Neumann named director of IT at raSmith

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 18, 2021 9:15 am

Dave Neumann

Dave Neumann has joined raSmith as director of information technologies to lead the IT division at the firm’s Brookfield office.

Neumann has more than 20 years of IT experience, including 15 years of experience in the architectural, engineering and construction industry. He brings a diverse, technical skillset in developing technology solutions; supporting network infrastructure; and applying a strong, servant-based leadership style.

 

Neumann holds a bachelor’s degree in business information management from the University of Phoenix.

