Home / Government / PHOTOS: Waukesha County courthouse addition nears completion

PHOTOS: Waukesha County courthouse addition nears completion

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 18, 2021 10:45 am

A new addition to the Waukesha County courthouse is nearing completion. The county's June newsletter included these photos from inside the new four-story addition to the courthouse. The new part of the building is on the site of an unused former jail that's close to the current county jail. The photos show one of the eight new ...

