Panel OKs legislative remedy tied to $100M Milwaukee estuary clean-up project

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 23, 2021 3:09 pm

State lawmakers advanced a legislative remedy on Wednesday meant to allow the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District to build a nearly $100 million storehouse for polluted sediment pulled up during a planned clean-up of Milwaukee estuaries.

