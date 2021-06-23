Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Minnesota regulators fine company for Line 3 pipeline death

Minnesota regulators fine company for Line 3 pipeline death

By: Associated Press June 23, 2021 7:55 am

A pipefitter puts the finishing touches in August 2017 on a replacement of Enbridge Energy's Line 3 crude oil pipeline stretch in Superior. The employer of a man who was run over by a large forklift while working on the pipeline project has been cited by state regulators and fined $25,000. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File)

A pipefitter puts the finishing touches in August 2017 on a replacement of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline stretch in Superior. The employer of a man who was run over by a large forklift while working on the pipeline project has been cited by state regulators and fined $25,000. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The employer of a man who was run over by a large forklift while working on a northern Minnesota oil pipeline project has been cited by state regulators and fined $25,000.

Jorge Villafuerte III was checking a list of materials at the Enbridge Energy Line 3 site near Hill City while standing behind an industrial forklift when it backed over him. The 45-year-old Villafuerte died while emergency responders were en route to the site, authorities said.

The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration in May cited Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based Precision Pipeline for a serious safety violation. Under Minnesota law, companies with over 50 workers can be hit with a minimum fine of $25,000 for an incident involving a fatality, the Star Tribune reported.

Precision Pipeline is contesting the citation. The company did not immediately return the newspaper’s requests for comments.

Line 3 starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior. The 337-mile line in Minnesota is the last phase in replacing the deteriorating pipeline, which was built in the 1960s.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo