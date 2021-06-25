Boldt Company announces new hires

Heather Stoffel has joined Boldt as senior director of healthcare and will specialize in client relations, preconstruction, and team leadership for customers across the region from Boldt’s Wisconsin River Valley office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Stoffel has 25 years of experience working in the construction industry in Wisconsin and Michigan. She earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

“Heather’s strong background in the construction industry will provide our healthcare customers with innovative, yet practical options in creating spaces that deliver high-quality care,” said Ben Bruns, executive vice president and general manager of Boldt’s Northern Operations. “Additionally her in-depth experience will help to deliver the highest value in construction to our customers.”

Linda Rosati joins Boldt as business development director in the Detroit office to further develop Boldt’s growing position in automotive and industrial markets. She has more than 20 years of industry experience in operational and business development. Rosati earned a degree in business management and marketing from Oakland University, Michigan and currently chairs the communications committee for the Commercial Real Estate Women Network of Detroit.