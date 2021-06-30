Quantcast
Trending
Home / Power List Engineering / American Family Insurance Amphitheater renovation – Larson Engineering

American Family Insurance Amphitheater renovation – Larson Engineering

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 30, 2021 7:34 am

A 2016 Paul McCartney concert led the organizers of Summerfest to realize that the biggest music festival on earth needed an even bigger main stage.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo