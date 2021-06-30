Welcome to the Engineering Feats Power List

Welcome to The Daily Reporter editorial department’s Engineering Feats Power List. The list inside these pages is a culmination of noteworthy projects selected by the editorial staff and represents some outstanding work in the past year that excelled despite a global pandemic.

The quarterly Daily Reporter Power List is a showcase of the most influential companies, organizations and people leading their respective industries right now. It includes the firms, executives, practitioners, advocates and organizations that are producing innovative work, advancing the industries and making our communities a better place to live, work and play well into the future.

Each quarter, The Daily Reporter editorial team nominates, debates and selects a list of industry-specific power players and companies based on The Daily Reporter’s extensive knowledge and reporting on the Wisconsin built-environment.

Each selection is profiled in today’s issue of The Daily Reporter newspaper and online at dailyreporter.com. We premiered the first-ever architecture list in April. Today’s list focuses on engineering, and we’ll have upcoming Power Lists on project owners (developers and public agencies) and builders.

In November, The Daily Reporter will compile each industry list into a larger Power List and include it in our annual Construction Almanac magazine that is distributed to 10,000 industry professionals throughout the region.

We hope that you find today’s engineering list informative as we introduce you to the projects and companies that have engineered a course of success.

Joe Yovino

Group editor

The Daily Reporter