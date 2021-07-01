Quantcast
Findorff wins $25M job to renovate UW-Milwaukee student union

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 1, 2021 2:52 pm

State officials have awarded J.H Findorff & Son a $24,988,000 contract to renovate the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Student Union.

