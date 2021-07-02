Quantcast
Lawsuit argues Findorff retaliated against Hispanic employee who complained of harassment

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 2, 2021 12:59 pm

A former Findorff employee alleges that the contractor discriminated against her for being Hispanic and retaliated when the worker complained of being treated unfairly, according to a lawsuit.

