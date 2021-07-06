ASCE names Wisconsin Section the 2021 Advocate of the Year

The American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section has been awarded the 2021 Outstanding Civil Engineer Advocate of the Year award for a team or group.

This award recognizes the efforts of the 2020 ASCE Wisconsin Infrastructure Report Card Committee. Members of the committee worked over the past two years to publish the Infrastructure Report Card in 2020 and then immediately begin advocating around the state to bring about the necessary infrastructure changes the report identified.

Immediately following the report card release, the committee mobilized to start conversations statewide with residents, businesses and policymakers about how to improve the future of infrastructure. The Wisconsin Section held grassroots events in Green Bay and Milwaukee, bringing together mayors, city engineers, infrastructure executive directors and professional society leaders. At the Milwaukee event, the Milwaukee mayor and county executive proclaimed that day Infrastructure Day due to the awareness the Wisconsin Section was bringing to the local citizens.

The Wisconsin Section has garnered media attention with its state report card and was featured in multiple outlets. Committee members collaborated with Wisconsin’s League of Women Voters to provide comprehensive public presentations on the Report Card, and chapter authors continue to provide chapter-specific presentations to the public, with support from LWV and other professionals from around Wisconsin who are leaders in those infrastructure areas.

For more information regarding the ASCE and the full detailed report card, visit the ASCE website at: http://sections.asce.org/wisconsin-section/home.