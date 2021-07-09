Quantcast
Evers' vetoes cut additional money for roads, design-build requirements

Evers’ vetoes cut additional money for roads, design-build requirements

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 9, 2021 1:40 pm

Before signing Wisconsin's next biennial budget on Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed legislative proposals that would have transferred money from the state's general fund for use in road work, trimmed requirements on an emerging design-build system and cut a proposal that would have put $10 million in tax dollars toward private construction projects.

