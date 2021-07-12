Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Barrett proposes $30M for housing, $13.8M for workforce training in COVID aid plan

Barrett proposes $30M for housing, $13.8M for workforce training in COVID aid plan

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 12, 2021 3:17 pm

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett discussed plans this week to spend about $30 million on housing programs and another $13.8 million on workforce training as part of nearly $400 million the city is to receive in federal COVID-19 aid.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo