Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / ABC economist: Relief in sight for high materials prices

ABC economist: Relief in sight for high materials prices

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 14, 2021 2:39 pm

The construction industry is still reeling from rapid materials prices increases following the pandemic, even though there are signs of relief ahead. That's according to Anirban Basu, chief economist for the Associated Builders and Contractors, who spoke about the state of the construction economy in a webinar Wednesday. Although contractors have seen an intense jump in ...

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo