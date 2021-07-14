Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Hoffman offers $6.8M low bid for I-43 rebuild

Hoffman offers $6.8M low bid for I-43 rebuild

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 14, 2021 2:45 pm

Hoffman Construction is the low bidder for a project to rebuild part of Interstate 43 between Milwaukee and Ozaukee County, one of several jobs let out in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's July bid letting.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo