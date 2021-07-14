Stevens named Guardian VP of Sales and Marketing

Guardian Software Systems, a metal casting ERP with MES software provider, has appointed Gene Stevens as its new vice president of Sales and Marketing.

As VP of Sales and Marketing, Stevens will be responsible for all sales efforts and personnel, as well as developing and coordinating future marketing plans.

Stevens graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with degrees in music and education. After teaching at secondary and collegiate levels, Stevens built his own IT company specializing in equipping small school districts with the required expertise to develop the infrastructure and programs for administration and education. Stevens also worked with Q.Know Software Inc., a software developer that provided information systems to Fortune 500 companies, as VP of Services and chief operating officer.

Since joining the Guardian team in 2012, Stevens has held a number of positions, including IT manager, customer service consultant and vice president of Communications.