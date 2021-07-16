EUA promotes 9 to leadership roles

Eppstein Uhen Architects has promoted nine employees to associate and principal leadership roles, joining 19 principals and 38 associates across the firm.

The employees work across different markets and geographic locations and are adept at leveraging industry knowledge, demonstrating leadership skills and continuously elevating the firm’s potential. Their representation contributes to the success of the firm, as they are a direct reflection of EUA’s mission and core values.

Principals:

Jane Crisler – K-12 Market Leader: Historic Preservation | Denver Studio

Ryan Wallace – Denver Studio Director

Associates:

Nick Gates – Senior Project Architect | Healthcare Studio

Lynsey Grace – Project Manager | Denver Studio

Denise Henning-McGee – Marketing Leader for Living, Learning, Madison

Michael Jelinek – Senior Project Architect | Madison Studio

Angela King – Finance Director

Megan Kocchi – Marketing Leader for Healthcare, Workplace, Denver

LaVonne Langlieb – Senior Project Architect | Healthcare Studio