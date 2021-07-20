Clark Dietz names 5 new vice presidents

Clark Dietz has promoted five employees to vice president, including a pair in the Wisconsin market, in recognition of their ability to take on additional management responsibilities, demonstrated leadership and positive impact on the firm and the consulting engineering profession.
Those promoted were:
- Emily Basalla
Area manager, southern Wisconsin
- Andrea Bretl
Team leader, Civil/Environmental central Illinois
- Kevin Hetrick
Area manager, central Indiana
- Nirav Patel
Team leader, Mechanical/Electrical Illinois
- Tonia Westphal
Area manager, northern Wisconsin