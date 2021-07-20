Quantcast
Clark Dietz names 5 new vice presidents

By: Daily Reporter Staff July 20, 2021 1:27 pm

Clark Dietz has promoted five employees to vice president, including a pair in the Wisconsin market, in recognition of their ability to take on additional management responsibilities, demonstrated leadership and positive impact on the firm and the consulting engineering profession.

Those promoted were:

  • Emily Basalla
    Area manager, southern Wisconsin
  • Andrea Bretl
    Team leader, Civil/Environmental central Illinois
  • Kevin Hetrick
    Area manager, central Indiana
  • Nirav Patel
    Team leader, Mechanical/Electrical Illinois
  • Tonia Westphal
    Area manager, northern Wisconsin

