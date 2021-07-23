Quantcast
Home / Construction / Woman gets 10 years in fatal I-71 construction zone crash

Woman gets 10 years in fatal I-71 construction zone crash

By: Associated Press July 23, 2021 6:11 am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A driver convicted of killing one worker and injuring another in a construction zone on an Ohio interstate has been sentenced to at least a decade in prison.

Sabra Tolliver, 33, of Lakewood was sentenced this week after pleading guilty earlier this month to aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after accident and driving while under the influence.

Prosecutors said Tolliver hit the 61-year-old and 25-year-old victims at an I-71 construction zone outside Cleveland in October 2019. Authorities said the older victim was dragged underneath her vehicle for more than 1,200 feet and died at the scene. A co-worker followed the vehicle to a Middleburg Heights restaurant and called police.

Prosecutors said Tolliver’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the accident.

