Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / 3 dead in Wisconsin quarry likely knew killer, officials say

3 dead in Wisconsin quarry likely knew killer, officials say

By: Associated Press July 26, 2021 11:28 am

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Three men found slain in a western Wisconsin quarry likely knew the person or people who killed them, according to investigators.

The bodies of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23, were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. Friday by two Milestone Quarry workers, the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said. The quarry is near West Salem, about 14 miles northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf has called the deaths a “targeted act” but has not said how the three men died. He said he believes that they were killed Thursday night or early Friday.

The sheriff’s office on Sunday said investigators believe the men

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo