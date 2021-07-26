More groups ask Kaul to remove Natural Resources Board chair

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More groups are calling on Wisconsin’s attorney general to remove the head of the state’s Natural Resources Board before its August meeting.

Fred Prehn, whose six-year term expired on May 1, has refused to vacate his position, citing a state law that allows him to continue to serve until the state Senate confirms his replacement. Republicans control the Senate and have yet to schedule a confirmation hearing.

Clean Wisconsin, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Midwest Environmental Advocates, River Alliance of Wisconsin, Sierra Club Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s Green Fire said in joint letter Thursday to Attorney General Josh Kaul that Prehn’s presence on the board “undermines the sound, responsible, and accountable management of natural resources held in the public trust.”

That followed a similar complaint to Kaul Tuesday from the Humane Society of The United States and Center for Biological Diversity arguing that Prehn is undermining the transition of power and harming those “concerned with the sound, responsible and accountable management of natural resources held in the public trust.”

Prehn has said his decision to remain was not political and questioned the motivations behind the Humane Society’s letter, referring to plans for the board to take action on the wolf hunt at next month’s meeting. “There’s a clear correlation between the two,” he said.