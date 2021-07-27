Arch Electric named top solar contractor in Wisconsin

Arch Electric has been named a 2021 Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World, an trade magazine for the solar industry.

In this year’s annual list, Arch Electric is ranked as the No. 1 rooftop solar contractor in Wisconsin — and 11th in the nation, as well as the 86th overall largest solar company in the United States. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Arch has received national recognition.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers big and small. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service (developers, electrical subcontractors, EPCs, installation subcontractors, rooftop installers), markets, and states.

Arch installed 29.26 megawatts of solar power in 2020. Since its founding in 2003, the company has installed over 60 MW of solar. Based in Plymouth and with offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Arch Electric services customers across the entire state.