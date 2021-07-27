WEC to acquire 90% ownership of Sky Wind Energy Center

Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group has agreed to acquire a 90% ownership interest in the Sapphire Sky Wind Energy Center in McLean County, Illinois. The project is being developed by Invenergy.

The Sapphire Sky site will consist of 64 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 250 megawatts. Commercial operation is expected by the end of 2022.

WEC Energy Group’s investment is expected to total $412 million for the 90% ownership interest. With this project, the company’s Infrastructure segment has planned investments in eight major wind farms totaling more than 1.5 gigawatts of capacity.