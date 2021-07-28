Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / WEC Energy Group spends $412M to acquire majority stake in Illinois wind farm

WEC Energy Group spends $412M to acquire majority stake in Illinois wind farm

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 28, 2021 12:47 pm

WEC Energy Group plans to spend $412 million to acquire a majority stake in a wind-energy project in central Illinois, the utility announced Tuesday.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo