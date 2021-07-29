Quantcast
Regulators stall on request to revisit Cardinal-Hickory approval in light of secret messages

Regulators stall on request to revisit Cardinal-Hickory approval in light of secret messages

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 29, 2021 2:22 pm

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission deadlocked Thursday on a request to rescind and reconsider the nearly $500 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line following a revelation last month that a former regulator had communicated secretly with proponents of the project.

