Ahern wins safety innovation award

JF Ahern has received the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association 2021 Safety Innovation Award.

The award recognizes companies that demonstrates an innovative safety idea, concept or best practice that improves its safety programming or culture.

Ahern developed a training initiative called Hidden Hazards to create an increased focus on preventing similar/repeat events and those incidents with a high potential to result in a serious injury and/or fatality. The training series includes interviews with employees, live polling/chat to ask questions and learning videos.

Sponsors Milwaukee Tool and Federated Insurance will each donate $2,500 to Ahern’s charity of choice, the Froedtert Hospital Foundation.