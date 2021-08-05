Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Baas to replace Goss as head of transportation group WTBA

Baas to replace Goss as head of transportation group WTBA

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 5, 2021 2:02 pm

Steve Baas, who recently advocated for widening Interstate 94 west of downtown Milwaukee, will take over as head of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, the advocacy group announced on Thursday.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo