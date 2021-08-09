Milwaukee’s 789 N. Water Street building getting makeover

Wisconsin Bank and Trust is the newest tenant at the 789 N. Water Street building in Milwaukee’s central business district. The bank is leasing 4,491 square feet on the building’s fourth floor. The tenant’s buildout is currently under construction and it will move into the building later this year. This is a new office location for the bank, which has several branch locations in the area.

Milwaukee-based The Druml Co. purchased the 73,250-square-foot building in October 2020 from K&K McKinney Properties. Previously home to Heartland Advisors, the building has a 16,000-square-foot full floor available due to the departure of the company for the BMO Tower across the street in 2019. Additionally, several smaller spaces are for lease on the building’s multi-tenanted fourth floor.

The Druml Co., in partnership with architect Kahler Slater, have completed plans for a full-scale renovation to the building in an effort to attract new tenants. The renovation plans include upgrades to the main lobby, a reconfiguration of first floor tenant access into the building, updated common area corridors, tenant fitness area with locker area and showers, common conference room and tenant kitchen space.

Jenna Maguire and John Davis of Founders 3 Commercial lease the building on behalf of ownership.