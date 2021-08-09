Lemberg’s Witte selected for NECA Innovation Institute

Brookfield electrical contracting firm Lemberg has announced the Senior Project Manager Kyle Witte was selected for the 2021 National Electrical Contractors Association Innovation Institute, a limited-entry, one-year national professional training program for future executives and innovators in the electrical construction industry.

Witte was nominated by Lemberg’s executive team of CEO Tim Scheid and President Mark Chappel for his innovative style and his natural leadership abilities.

According to the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), the Innovation Institute is an opportunity for electrical contractors to empower emerging industry leaders to become visionaries with the leadership skills necessary for practical success.

The Innovation Institute cohort will meet virtually each week for two hours, as well as meet in person four times throughout the 12-month period, beginning with a kick-off event in Washington, D.C., Aug. 16-17, and then again in December, as well as April and August of 2022.

The Innovation Institute program consists of one-on-one leadership coaching, peer group discussions, and a capstone project. It takes place in three phases that focus on understanding, strategy and execution/sustainability.

The capstone project allows the participants to exercise new leadership and problem-solving skills to a specific challenge faced by the participant’s organization. In this way, the entire experience provides training and specific solutions that will make a difference in the organization, laying the groundwork for future success, according to a news release from the company.