Young, Lyons join H.J. Martin and Son

Daulton Young has joined the H.J. Martin and Son team as a floor care technician and Tracy Lyons has come on as residential project coordinator.

In Young’s position, he will be responsible for maintaining and restoring carpet and hard surface flooring, including tile, luxury vinyl, natural stone, laminate, hardwood and marble in both residential and commercial settings.

Young has worked for more than a decade as a store manager at PDQ Car Wash.

Lyons will be working out of the Neenah store with the builder sales team. Her position will require administrative support scheduling and coordinating contractors and tracking lead times and customer schedules.

Lyons most recently worked at a flooring company in Oshkosh as a sales consultant and manger. She has over 14 years of experience working in the flooring industry.