Home / Commercial Construction / Building panel approves $48M Kohl Center addition for UW-Madison

Building panel approves $48M Kohl Center addition for UW-Madison

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 11, 2021 4:20 pm

The Wisconsin State Building Commission on Wednesday approved a $48 million expansion and renovation of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Kohl Center among $92.6 million in total projects. The planned overhaul of UW-Madison’s Kohl Center, which serves student-athletes participating in the school’s basketball, hockey, swimming and diving programs, will add about 40,000 square feet over a loading ...

