Vogel Bros. adds 4 owners

Four employees of Vogel Bros. Building Co. have acquired ownership in the firm.

Jay Thomsen, VP; Matt Schultz, VP; Eric Ballweg, CFO; and Darren Vogel, VP, will join Peter Vogel, president and CEO, in the ownership of the company. Peter Vogel will maintain his current role in the firm.

“Our firm is positioning itself for the future with the elevation of these individuals to an ownership position,” said Peter Vogel. “With over 64 years of combined experience, these individuals have helped us achieve success in growing both our firm and our capabilities over the past 20-plus years. Following in our footsteps, they have built enduring relationships with our employees, customers and vendors, and continue our history of successfully engaging with the communities we serve. I am confident this talented team will guide us to a continued successful future, bringing in new ideas while championing our long-held beliefs and values. People are truly the key to our success.”