Keeney Home Services named Top Remodeler

Keeney Home Services named Top Remodeler

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 12, 2021 10:55 am

Josh Keeney

Qualified Remodeler, a publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked Neenah-based Keeney Home Services as No. 147 on its 43rd annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2021. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest growing companies. In 2021, the TOP 500 represented $13 billion in remodeling sales volume on 1.1 million jobs.

“This honor is really a testament to our entire team which places a high value on integrity, quality control, professionalism, workmanship and relationships, priorities we have embraced since day one,” said Josh Keeney, founder and president of Keeney Home Services.

Founded in 2009, Keeney Home Services is a family-owned business serving northeast Wisconsin and beyond.

 

