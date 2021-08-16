Firefighters finally beat warehouse blaze after 4 days

Firefighters have finally extinguished a warehouse blaze in Fort Atkinson after more than four days.

WMTV-TV reported that the city fire department posted on its Facebook page Saturday that operations at the warehouse have ended.

Federal environmental officials will continue monitoring air quality at the site for at least 24 hours.

Jefferson County health officials are recommending people wear an N95 mask if they live near the warehouse and change out their air conditioning and heating filters. The state Department of Natural Resources will continue monitoring water quality in the area.

The fire erupted Tuesday, filling the air with black smoke from burning tires. Emergency workers from five counties helped battle the blaze for more than 96 hours.