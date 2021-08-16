Quantcast
Home / Commercial Construction / Wangard picks Greenfire to lead Olympia Fields project in Oconomowoc

Wangard picks Greenfire to lead Olympia Fields project in Oconomowoc

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 16, 2021 2:36 pm

Developer Wangard Parters has named Greenfire to oversee the construction of its project to replace the former Olympia hotel and resort in Oconomowoc with a mulitfamily housing project. Wangard is planning a seven-building project with 178 luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, a pool and clubhouse. The development, called Olympia Fields Apartments, replaces the former Olympia ...

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

