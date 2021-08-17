Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Bill to give flaggers ability to report reckless drivers in work zones

Bill to give flaggers ability to report reckless drivers in work zones

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 17, 2021 2:32 pm

Work crews would be able to inform law-enforcement officials of drivers who fail to yield in highway-construction zones under a bill state lawmakers introduced last week. The legislation, Senate Bill 509, would give flaggers employed by a municipality in a work zone the authority to alert police when a driver fails to follow rules protecting road crews. The ...

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo