Faith earns 2nd straight safety award from NAWIC

Faith Technologies has earned the first place 2021 Safety Excellence Award from the National Association of Women in Construction in the subcontractor category.

This is the second consecutive year Faith Technologies received this recognition, which is based on the organization’s commitment to recognizing the value of safety and creating a strong safety culture.

“We are extremely proud to receive this recognition again this year,” said Rocky Rowlett, vice president of safety for Faith Technologies. “At Faith, we know that safety is a continual commitment, and we never stop working to make our employees as safe as possible on every job site every day. To be recognized by NAWIC once again means a lot, and we greatly appreciate all they do to support the leadership of women in our industry,” he stated.