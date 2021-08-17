Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Faith earns 2nd straight safety award from NAWIC

Faith earns 2nd straight safety award from NAWIC

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 17, 2021 12:26 pm

Sara Hutchcraft and Adrienne Caron, Faith Technologies team members, accept Faith Technologies’ 2021 First Place Award for Safety Excellence from National Association of Women in Construction. Both women will be leading their NAWIC chapters as presidents for the 2021-2022 year; Sara with the Greater Kansas City Chapter #100 and Adrienne with the Milwaukee Chapter #105.

Sara Hutchcraft and Adrienne Caron, Faith Technologies team members, accept Faith Technologies’ 2021 First Place Award for Safety Excellence from the National Association of Women in Construction. Both women will be leading their NAWIC chapters as presidents for the 2021-2022 year — Hutchcraft with the Greater Kansas City Chapter #100 and Caron with the Milwaukee Chapter #105.

Faith Technologies has earned the first place 2021 Safety Excellence Award from the National Association of Women in Construction in the subcontractor category.

This is the second consecutive year Faith Technologies received this recognition, which is based on the organization’s commitment to recognizing the value of safety and creating a strong safety culture.

“We are extremely proud to receive this recognition again this year,” said Rocky Rowlett, vice president of safety for Faith Technologies. “At Faith, we know that safety is a continual commitment, and we never stop working to make our employees as safe as possible on every job site every day. To be recognized by NAWIC once again means a lot, and we greatly appreciate all they do to support the leadership of women in our industry,” he stated.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo