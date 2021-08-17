Quantcast
James Peterson submits low bid for Highway 51 roundabout project

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 17, 2021 3:22 pm

James Peterson Sons is the low bidder on a $6.2 million project on Highway 51 in Stoughton as part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's August letting.

