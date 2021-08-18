Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Pool and other athletic projects at Baldwin-Woodville Area School

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires August 18, 2021 1:06 pm

The work added a 13,600-square-foot pool with a fabric dome for year-round use, a 6,000-square-foot pool house, a 116,000-square-foot baseball field, a 120,000-square-foot football and soccer field and a 9,000-square-foot track.

