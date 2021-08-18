Sheriff: Multiple fatalities in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) — Multiple people have died in a crash on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County early Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Authorities did not say how many people were killed.

Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said that about 4 a.m. a vehicle pulling a trailer veered out of control and slammed into a guardrail on I-94 westbound. A second vehicle and then a semi crashed into the cargo trailer and guardrail.

The westbound lanes between Johnson Creek and Lake Mills were closed as investigators worked the crash scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lake Mills Fire Department, Johnson Creek EMS, Watertown EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.