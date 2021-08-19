Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Burlington officials cancel $80K no-bid contract after trade groups raise questions

Burlington officials cancel $80K no-bid contract after trade groups raise questions

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com August 19, 2021 1:45 pm

Officials on Tuesday rescinded an $80,000 no-bid contract to remodel the Racine County city of Burlington's city hall after trade groups questioned the project.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo