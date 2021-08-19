WisDOT grant for rail spur to help with Illinois firm’s $10M Walworth County plant

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is providing a grant to help an Illinois manufacturer build a $10 million factory in Walworth County.

WisDOT is contributing a $200,000 Transportation Economic Assistance, or TEA, grant to pay for part of a $630,000 project to connect an Arntzen Corporation production center to the Union Pacific rail network. The company plans to move one of its operations from Illinois to the Walworth County village of Sharon, where it will produce large-diameter underground pipes and employ 40 workers.

Arntzen will use a 1,100-foot rail spur to receive deliveries of steel plate, which is the primary raw material used in their operations. The company plans to begin construction on its new plant this fall and wrap up the work next year. Work on the new rail spur is expected to begin next spring and wrap up by the time Arntzen’s new operation is up and running.

“Wisconsin’s pro-business environment combined with the Village of Sharon’s industrial site with rail access made this community the logical choice for our new manufacturing facility,” said company Vice President John Arntzen in a statement. “Transporting steel plate from the various steel mills by rail is key to staying competitive as a steel casing pipe mill.”

Since the beginning of 2020, Wisconsin’s TEA program has awarded 15 grants totaling $7.1 million to support transportation improvements to support business development projects promising to create 1,367 new jobs and retain more than 700 jobs.