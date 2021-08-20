1848 Construction welcomes Brinkman, Lawson

1848 Construction, a design-build general contractor, has added Tyler Brinkman and Robin Lawson to its project-management team.

Brinkman began work in the industry six years ago after obtaining a bachelor’s of science degree in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Tyler’s experience includes project management of the design and installation of multi-story steel structures, estimating, field inspections, surveying and materials testing.

Lawson received her bachelor’s of arts degree with an emphasis in management and a minor in human rights from University of Washington Bothell School of Business. Her experiences include project coordination with a local general contractor and project management with a local specialty contractor. She is also OSHA 30 certified.