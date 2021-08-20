Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Mount Olympus embarks on $23M project with first rotating water slide in U.S.

Mount Olympus embarks on $23M project with first rotating water slide in U.S. (access required)

By: Nate Beck, August 20, 2021 12:58 pm

Mount Olympus Water and Theme Park in the Wisconsin Dells is building a rotating water slide that would be the first of its kind in the U.S. as part of a $23 million project.

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

