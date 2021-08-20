Sheehy appointed as chair of Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District Board

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Tim Sheehy as chair of the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District Board of Directors. Sheehy will succeed Don Smiley, who chose not to seek another term as chair.

Sheehy is the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce president. As MMAC president, Sheehy drew together a broad community coalition that played a critical role in passage of the legislation which resulted in the construction of then-Miller Park (now American Family Field).

“Wisconsin’s investment in this ballpark has paid tremendous dividends for metro Milwaukee and for all of Wisconsin,” said Sheehy. “I am honored to be selected by Governor Evers to serve as Chairman of the District Board of Directors. I look forward to building on Milwaukee’s reputation as a major league city by ensuring that American Family Field remains a premier entertainment destination that baseball fans can enjoy for generations to come.”